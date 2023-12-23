Group mobilizes Kpong residents in massive cleanup exercise

Jesus Company organized a cleanup exercise at Kpong

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Jesus Company, a youth-oriented group in collaboration with Tampa Bay on Thursday, 14th December, 2023 organized a cleanup exercise at Kpong, a suburb of Lower Manya Krobo of the Eastern Region to rid the city of filth and choked gutters to allow the free flow of water in drains.

The group began the exercise from the Metro Mass station at Kpong through the roundabout, police station, Ensign Global College, Zongo, and some principal streets.



The exercise was also to test the readiness of the people to manage garbage and filth collection in their localities. The clean-up, which started around 0800 hours and was led by the two entities involved the de-silting of choked gutters and the clearing of rubbish by the participants from various communities in the area.



Though shops were asked to remain closed till 1200 noon, some complied whiles others defied the order.



Detailing reasons behind the exercise, Cecil Rhodes Ofosu, Manager/Director of the Jesus Company explained in an interview that the unpleasant state of the community necessitated the cleanup. "We the youth want to transform Kpong, the environment isn't conducive," he said.



Beyond Kpong, Mr Ofosu said the groups aim to transcend the activity to the rest of the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo municipalities.



Expressing satisfaction at the participation, Mr Ofosu urged the residents to continue to contribute their quota towards ensuring the cleanliness of the community.

Nene Kpabitey Nyarko II, Divisional Chief of Kpong in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area who participated in the event congratulated the participants for a good job done.



According to him, the success of the activity has necessitated that it be subsequently held every month.



Urging the people to partake in the successive exercises, the chief however cautioned that residents who fail to comply with the exercise would be dealt with according to law.



Some Assembly member hopefuls who participated in the exercise lauded its importance to the health of the people and promised to embark on a vigorous educational campaign to ensure that the electorate are duly sensitized on the need to ensure cleanliness.



They include Jonas Tetteh Lartey and John Obuada, both aspiring assembly members for the Zongo Electoral Area.