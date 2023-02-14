Group pays nomination form fee for Mahama in NDC presidential primaries

The Get Mahama Elected Action Group

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

A group of former appointees of John Dramani Mahama on Monday, February 13, 2023, presented a bankers draft for GHC30,000 in full payment of his nomination form when the party opens nominations on 22nd February 2023.

The group, known as ‘Get Mahama Elected Action Group’ (GMEAG) comprising former ministers, deputy Ministers, ambassadors, CEOs, board members, MMDCEs and DCEs in presenting the bankers draft to Callistus, Secretary to Mahama committed to work assiduously to ensure a victory for Mahama and the party at the 2024 general elections.



Speaking at the short ceremony to present the bankers draft, Ato Sarpong, who was the Deputy Communications Minister during the Mahama administration on behalf of the group expressed their disappointment in the reckless management of the economy by the Nana Addo/Bawumia/Alan government and expressed their deep confidence in Mahama to turn the fortunes of the country and citizens around when he takes over the management of the economy on 7th January 2025.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



Aspirants are expected to pick up forms from the party’s head office from the 22nd to 24th of February.



The party’s doors will be opened for submission of forms from the 20th to 22nd March 2023.

Vetting of the Presidential aspirants will also take place from 27th to 29th March.



Fee charges for picking up forms go for GH¢30,000 while the filing fees go for GH¢500,000.



However, the party has stated that women and persons living with disabilities will pay 50% of all charges should they decide to pick up forms to contest.



So far, the names of three personalities former President, John Dramani Mahama; a former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, have come up for the presidential contest.