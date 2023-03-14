Group praises Kennedy Agyapong for rejecting new EC CI

Chief Biney is the convenor of Vote 4 NDC

Vote 4 NDC, a pressure group with affiliations to the National Democratic Congress has commended the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong for his opposition to the new Constitutional Instrument by the Electoral Commission which seeks to make the Ghana Card as the sole document for voting.

In a statement signed by its convenor, Chief Nixon Biney, the group praised Kennedy Agyapong for exhibiting what they believe to great level of patriotism by not toeing the line of his party.



“VOTE 4 NDC, an independent pressure group acknowledge with gratification the comments made by Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, NPP MP for Assin Central of the proposed CI that the Electoral Commission of Ghana intends to replace CI 97 and CI 126 as amended.



“It is gratifying to note that at least one of the members of New Patriotic Party, and a senior member of our parliament has finally come to acknowledge the fact that the new proposed CI and the deliberate ploy by this administration to make holders of the Ghana Card the only Ghanaians is not tenable in anyways.



“We commend highly Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the stands he has taken and ask all right-thinking members of New Patriotic Party, especially those in parliament to support us build a country that appreciate her citizens not because they only hold a national identity card but because our constitution, the supreme laws of Ghana say so” parts of the statement read.



The group also called on the justices of the Supreme Court to review its ruling on the outlawing of birth certificates as the source document for identification.

“We are also by this release calling on the Justices of the Supreme Court of the republic to help review their own judgement (delivered on the 15th of July 2020 on Birth Certificates not being a form of Identification) that is denying many Ghanaians of their nationality and the right to vote because of the limitations placed on the documents that one needs to show as prove of nationality.”



KPE