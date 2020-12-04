Group threatens electoral violence, Police chase members

A warrant for their arrest has been obtained from an Accra High Court

The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of a group of men captured on video circulating on social media amidst firing of gunshots and threatening to cause violence during the December 7, 2020, elections.

Five of them have been identified as Mohammed Mugtari, Asmah, Musah, Kadri, and Watara.



The Director of the Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police(Supt) Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, said that a warrant for their arrest, retention of fire ammunition and mobile phones, among others, has been obtained from an Accra High Court.



She said the conduct exhibited in the video amounted to acts of vigilantism, which is a criminal offence in the country’s law.

Supt Abayie-Buckman urged the suspects captured in the video, believed to be hiding in Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region to turn in themselves to the police.



She appealed to the public to provide reliable information to assist the police arrest the suspects, and assured that the police were determined to ensure peace during and after the elections.



Supt Abayie-Buckman urged the public to be law abiding, and called for continuous collaboration between the police and the public, to prevent crime in the country.