4
Menu
News

Grow and export 'wee' to save economy - NPP activist advises government

Image 35.png?resize=1000%2C581&ssl=1 Police raiding a wee farm

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Public Policy Expert and activist of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Keskine Owusu Poku has asserted that in this time of economic crisis, the quickest way out of it is to grow and export marijuana (alias wee or weed).

Marijuana is a commodity which, for him, can be sustainably exported to other countries for much needed foreign exchange.

In a series of write-ups on social media, the Doctoral Candidate of the University of Edinburgh who has consulted for the Government of Ghana, noted that marijuana ought to be legalised and decriminalized for the benefit of the country.

He argued that countries that inspired Ghana to criminalize marijuana have beat a retreat and Ghana must take advantage.

“The fastest way to get out of such crisis is to have a commodity that you can sustainably supply. Marijuana is that commodity for Ghana,” he averred.

He added that “those who forced you to criminalize it are now decriminalizing and legalising. Take advantage, grow wee and sell to them for forex.”

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: