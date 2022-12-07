Grow and export 'wee' to save economy - NPP activist advises government

Public Policy Expert and activist of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Keskine Owusu Poku has asserted that in this time of economic crisis, the quickest way out of it is to grow and export marijuana (alias wee or weed).
Marijuana is a commodity which, for him, can be sustainably exported to other countries for much needed foreign exchange.
In a series of write-ups on social media, the Doctoral Candidate of the University of Edinburgh who has consulted for the Government of Ghana, noted that marijuana ought to be legalised and decriminalized for the benefit of the country.
He argued that countries that inspired Ghana to criminalize marijuana have beat a retreat and Ghana must take advantage.
“The fastest way to get out of such crisis is to have a commodity that you can sustainably supply. Marijuana is that commodity for Ghana,” he averred.
He added that “those who forced you to criminalize it are now decriminalizing and legalising. Take advantage, grow wee and sell to them for forex.”
