Gruesome murder: Law lecturer found dead with hands and legs tied

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana

Details are emerging about the possible murder of Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana.

He is said to have been killed at his home in Accra.



While details of his death and possible murder are sketchy at this moment, his colleague at the Faculty, Poku Adusei, has given a chilling account of the Professor’s death.



Poku Adusei in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 12, 2020, said the respected Law Professor was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.



“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago, but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident at late Prof Benneh’s Adjirigano mansion.



Unconfirmed reports suggest he was found in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied.

According to theghanareport.com’s Manasseh Azure Awuni who visited the house on Saturday, a sister of the deceased was wailing uncontrollably.



However, one Isaac Botchway, who said he was the late law professor’s houseboy said the last time he spoke to him was on Thursday at about 8 pm.



Mr Botchway said he lived in Accra Central and Mr Benneh normally called him whenever he needed him to run errands for him.



“I called him the next day, but he did not respond. The gardener came to worked this morning and when he did not find any sign of him, he knocked at his door but there was no response,” Isaac Botchway told Manasseh.



“The gardener then went to inform his [Prof Benneh’s] sister who does not live far away from the house. They went for a carpenter to force the door open,” he continued.

“When the door was forced open, he was found dead,” he said.



His hands and legs were all tied, and his body was was found in a pool of blood between the bedroom and the living room.



There were signs of a struggle in the room prior to his death.



Several Law students have since taken to Facebook to mourn the death of a man who is said to have tutored and mentored a lot of students.





???? It is with a heavy heart, that we inform you about the demise of one of our lecturers, Prof. Emmanuel Y. Benneh.



A call to the dean confirmed the news; but we are yet to have details on the occurrence of his unfortunate demise.



The Ghana Police is yet to release a statement about the incident but GhanaWeb will bring readers updates on this developing story.



Biography of late Prof. Benneh



Mr. E.Y Benneh is a senior lecturer with the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon. He earned both his M.Litt and LL.M (International Law Option) from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.



He holds a postgraduate Certificate in International and Comparative Law from the University of Leiden.



He earned his LL.B with Second Class Upper from the University of Ghana. Mr. Benneh has enormous consulting experience and has published extensively.



May his soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/J908EOTttZ — UG Law Students’ Union (@ug_lsu) September 12, 2020

