Guinea fowls flying was an exaggeration – Elvis Ankrah defends GYEEDA

Elvis Ankrah Guinea Fowls GYEEDA Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is vying to become the NDC's General Secretary

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has stated that there was never such a thing as Guinea fowls flying out of Ghana.

According to him, the propaganda and exaggerations that have been told around the guinea fowls, which were part of the government’s Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) initiative, were all false.

Explaining a point to GhanaWeb TV’s Edward Smith Anamale on the Election Desk, the aspirant for the General Secretary position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that they were all untruths.

“So, we actually restructured it but by then, the issues were already there but the focus was on those issues and of course, there were exaggerations; things like guinea fowls flying. There was nothing like that; absolutely nothing like that. Those were some of the exaggerations that occurred,” he explained.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah also speaks about a broad number of issues in the interview below:



You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:



AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
