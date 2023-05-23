Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was in the Kumawu Constituency on Sunday for the New Patriotic Party’s final rally ahead of the May 23 by-election.

In his address to the teeming crowd, he took potshots at the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) describing them as a backward party that did not deserve to be voted at the parliamentary or presidential levels.



He made specifically two claims about guinea fowls and about NDC’s record in building factories, which the party has responded to describing as lies.



What did Bawumia say?



The NDC are roaming about tat we should vote the NDC candidate, do they think that we have forgotten about them or that we don’t think?



Do you remember that during the NDC-era, we slept in sumsum, in dumsor, for four years; is that not the case? Do you want us to go back to dumsor again?

Or you want him to go and bring back the missing guinea fowls that escaped to Burkina Faso? During their time in office, the NDC established two factories, just two. We have established over 150.



Watch snippets of Bawumia’s speech below:







Read the NDC's 11-page reply to Bawumia









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:













SARA