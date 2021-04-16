Gulf Energy Commissions 50-bed facility for Ghana Armed Forces

General Manager of Gulf Energy, Martin Agboyo with senior military personnel at the commissioning

Source: Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, contributor

As part of its Corporate Social responsibilities in enhancing the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian as well as contributing to the infrastructure development of the country, Gulf Energy Ghana Limited has commissioned a 50-bed facility at the Battle Training Camp for the Ghana Armed Forces Training Base at Bundase, a suburb of Accra.

Addressing the dignitaries present, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson expressed his excitement at the realization of one of his key visions which was to see an upgrade of his force in the area of accommodation. For him, this facility is a welcome relief to trainees at the military base who until now were housed in tents and a dormitory and at the mercy of the weather.



On his part, the General Manager of Gulf Energy, Martin Agboyo who represented Board Chairman and Council of State Member for the Oti Region, Hon Richard K. Atikpo, revealed that the company and its subsidiaries which include Legon Cities Football Club and Lemla Petroleum is committed to enhancing the lives and welfare of the everyday Ghanaian as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.



“It is a day of pride and honour to see this facility. At Gulf Energy, we are committed to supporting the effort of the State in any way possible as demonstrated in the paying of taxes diligently and the support we have offered various worthy causes over the years.



Giving back to the community is one we find delight in and our doors are very much opened to supporting other causes which will benefit the society at large.”

Gulf Energy is an indigenous Ghana Petroleum Products Marketing Company that continues to demonstrate good corporate citizenship on all fronts especially through the payment of millions of taxes and is also committed in its efforts to promote national developments.



In recent times, The Group which comprises Lemla Petroleum, Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC have supported governments efforts at curbing the dreaded COVID 19 by providing items including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), disposable bed sheets rolls, Video Laryngoscopes, Dissecting Forceps, bedsteads, bedside Desks, carrier stretchers, examination beds, wheelchairs, food trolleys, metro shelving, suction machines and more worth hundreds of thousands of Euros to support their operations at the Isolation Centre of the EL-Wak Sports Stadium. The Group has also donated items worth hundreds of thousands of Cedis to various orphanages, groups and individuals to support them in diverse ways.



