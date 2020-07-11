General News

Gun shots at Kasoa Opeikuma, 3 injured, cars vandalised

Properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed in the attack

Three persons have sustained gunshot and machete wounds while three vehicles have been vandalized after some unknown men numbering about 18 on motorbikes stormed the Kasoa Opeikuma chief’s palace.

Chief of Opeikuma-Kumbe, Nana Oko Booban Kwaa Otanyi revealed that he and his elders were in the palace performing rituals for the newly installed Benkumhene of the town when the hoodlums stormed the place.



He said properties worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed in the attack which is a result of a chieftaincy dispute.

Nana Oko Booban Kwaa Otanyi called on the police to investigate the matter and arrest the perpetrators to face the law.



Residents of Opeikuma-Kumbe electoral area who have been left in a state of fear after the attack have called on the IGP to beef up security in the area as this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.