Gun violence: Hawa Koomson did nothing wrong - Obiri Boahen

NPP Deeputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling NPP Nana Obiri Boahen says Special Development Minister Hawa Koomson did not err by firing a gunshot at a registration centre at Kasoa on Monday.

According to him, the lawmaker took the action to defend herself under the circumstances when she felt threatened.



The MP who has confessed firing a warning shot at the centre claimed it was to defend herself after feeling threatened while touring registration centres at Kasoa.



Civil Society groups, as well as security analysts, have called for her arrest, prosecution and resignation.



The presidency and the ruling NPP have not commented on the issue.



Speaking to Morning Starr Wednesday, the NPP executive said the lawmaker merely protected herself.

‘For me, Hawa Koomson never erred under the circumstance. That was what she could have done to protect her life.”



Meanwhile, Security expert Professor Kwesi Aning says the gun action by the Minister undermines President Akufo-Addo’s fight against vigilantism in the country.



According to him, the MP is unfit to hold herself out as a lawmaker and also as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Speaking on Starr on Tuesday, Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre said if the President does not take action against his appointee, the police will be weakened in their efforts at curbing vigilantism.



“This woman is a disgrace to her party, to the president, and to the republic. If we don’t sack this woman, the police will never be able to deal with anyone on vigilantism. she has undermined everything the president has done with vigilantism. Hawa’s behaviour is a disservice to the NPP, the president and everyone. She is a disgrace to the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

