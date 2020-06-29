xxxxxxxxxxx

Gunman opens fire on mourners at funeral, one injured

At least one person was injured after a shooting incident at a funeral ground in Atwima Agogo near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 12:45pm at a funeral ground forcing mourners to flee for safety, Dailymailgh.com can report.



Police at Abuakwa has named the suspect as Kofi Gyebi, a resident of Abuakwa/Maakro and is appealing for credible information leading to his arrest.



He is reported to have fired indiscriminately at the event injuring one Dennis Adomako, 27, who sought to question the motive behind the act.

Adomako, who sustained severe gunshot wounds at his left thigh, was rushed to the Abuakwa Health Center for medical attention but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



Officers who visited the victim reported that he could not talk to them as he was in serious pain.



They have since visited the scene as investigations begin into the “serious” crime.

Source: Dailymailgh.com

