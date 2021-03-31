Gunmen on motorbike kill businessman after robbing him

A middle-aged man was shot dead on Wednesday by four unidentified persons on motorbike at Opeikuma junction, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened on Wednesday morning when the four men on motorbike attacked the individual who dropped off from vehicle and shot him at a close range, killing him in the process.



The robbers made away with an envelope containing an unspecified amount.



The Kasoa District Police Command has confirmed the incident.

