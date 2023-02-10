0
Gunmen shoot South African rapper AKA five times in a drive-by incident - Reports

Reports say the shooters fled after shooting AKA five times

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known as AKA is reported to have been shot multiple times whiles out on a street.

According to reports, the 35-year-old rapper was shot at Florida Road in Durban, South Africa at about 8 pm on Friday.

Reports say the shooters fled after shooting him "five times."

According to some reports, AKA was the only person shot during the drive-by incident.

A video of the attack scene is going viral on social media.

The scene shows paramedics around a figure covered on a pavement.

The scene is cordoned with a screen.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed whether the rapper survived the attack.



