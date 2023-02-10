Gunmen shoot South African rapper AKA five times in a drive-by incident - Reports

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known as AKA is reported to have been shot multiple times whiles out on a street.
According to reports, the 35-year-old rapper was shot at Florida Road in Durban, South Africa at about 8 pm on Friday.
Reports say the shooters fled after shooting him "five times."
According to some reports, AKA was the only person shot during the drive-by incident.
A video of the attack scene is going viral on social media.
The scene shows paramedics around a figure covered on a pavement.
The scene is cordoned with a screen.
Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed whether the rapper survived the attack.
GA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS