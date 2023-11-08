Gunshot injures seven at funeral at Kadjebi

File photo

Source: GNA

Seven persons, including a female, have sustained gunshot wounds at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The injured might have been hit by bullets from a gun during the observation of the burial and final funeral rites of the late Mr. Richard Kwame Osafo Gyapong, 70, Kwakwaahene (Youth Leader) of Kadjebi Traditional Area being staged from November 3 – 6, 2023, according to an eye-witness.



The victims have been identified as Moses Agbanaglo, 51, Farmer; Kwadzo Norsi, 46, Mason; Shiabu Razak, 38, Motor-Rider; Tutu Gyapong, 34, while the remaining identity of three others are not readily available.



The offender is yet to be identified as eye-witnesses identified the culprit as having come from an Asafo group from Jasikan to the funeral as they believed the incident was an accident.



When Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the victims at St. Mary Theresa Hospital at Dodi-Papase at 1800 hours, Mr. Agbanaglo told GNA that he was standing at a distance only to notice that he has been hit by a bullet at the chest and leg.



He said he fell on the ground and became unconscious.



Agbanaglo said he could identify the culprit.

Norsi, who sustained injury at the abdomen and arm, said he was also hit by the bullet, while standing at the funeral ground and had rushed to the hospital unconscious.



Shiabu and Gyapong’s narration on the incident was different from the earlier victim’s one.



The seven victims, who were attended to by the Health Personnel were in stable conditions before GNA visited the hospital at 1905 hours.



The late Kwakwaahene was the younger brother of Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Police sources have confirmed the incident and said investigations had be launched.