General News

Gunshots, chaos as tensions rise at Awoshie-Mangoase

There is unrest among residents at Awoshie-Mangoase, in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

Residents are massively protesting faulty traffic lights in the area, which have accounted for many deaths, most recent being the death of at least two persons within the past four days.



Reports from the ground indicate that Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, who drove to the area to intervene in the situation was hooted at and chased away by angry protesters.



Military and police personnel who arrived at the scene shortly after it began, fired warning shots to disperse angry residents.



The irate youth who would not budge however got back to their protest almost right after.

Security personnel are however still on the ground, trying to maintain order amidst the chaos.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.