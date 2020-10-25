Gunshots fired as police reportedly arrest 11 NDC members at Asawase

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

Gunshots on Saturday night were fired after the police anti-armed robbery unit in Kumasi arrested about eleven members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Asawase in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.

According to Asawase Constituency executives of the NDC, the arrest was effected at about 9:15pm when they were seated close to the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) Muntaka Mubarak.



Constituency Communication Director Yakubu Tony Aidoo revealed to MyNewsGh.com that the armed policemen stormed the area, handcuffed the 11 and took them to Kumasi Central, Suame and Asokwa Police stations.



Deputy NDC Asawase Constituency Secretary, Marwan Abdul Wahab who confirmed same, revealed that said fully armed policemen arrested their colleagues without any reason.



According to him, when the suspects demanded to know why they have arrested them, they were simply told that their arrest is based on ‘order from above’.

“We believe President Akufo-Addo and NPP are doing everything possible to intimidate NDC members in Asawase Constituency and also frustrate our campaigns aimed at retaining the seat. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated. The arrest is a wakeup call and we will know how to position ourselves,” Marwan explained.



“We are calling the Ashanti Police Command to tell us the reason why they arrested our party members. We insist the arrest is baseless because the police cannot give reason why they arrested them,” he stressed.



The 11 NDC party members in Asawase who were arrested are currently in Asokwa, Central and Suame police cells but the police have been tight-lipped about details.