Gurugu residents want ‘killer road’ fixed

The deplorable Gurugu/ Jisonaayili road

Correspondence from Northern Region

Residents of Jisonaayili and Gurugu community of the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region have expressed worry over the delay of fixing a major portion of Gurugu/ Jisonaayili road that has deteriorated for over decades now.



According to the residents, several pleas to get Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly authorities to fix the deteriorated portion of the stretch has fallen on deaf ears.



Some of the residents, who spoke to GhanaWeb said commuting on the road has become frightening and dangerous most especially during the rainy season.



The residents are unhappy with the management of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly and the government for failing to help fix the road.



“It’s just too dangerous, this, linking our two communities together has just become too dangerous, it’s caused several accidents, leading to deaths and injuries yet nobody just seem to care” Mutaru, a resident told GhanaWeb.

“It needs to be fixed, they should just fear God and save the rest of our lives. The road linking the two communities was tarred in the early 2000s but deteriorated rapidly due to perennial floods that washed some portions away", he added.



Assemblyman for Gurugu Electoral Area, Fuseini Nindoow in an interview with GhanaWeb indicated that the bad nature of the road is causing unnecessary inconvenience to commuters and motorists who ply the road.



“I have exhausted all my efforts. My outfit has reached out to all the necessary authorities concerning the bad nature of this road but all have proven futile. The 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu constituency Madam Felicia Tetteh and Northern Development Authority (NDA) on March 27, awarded this road for construction. But that never happened because of a change of plan which the community members kicked against resulting to the project being halted”, Fuseini lamented.



He thus calls on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Member of Parliament (MP) of the area to stand up and solve disturbing issues in the area especially the road networking in the area.



The 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu constituency, Felicia Tetteh through the Northern Development Authority (NDA) Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program on March 27, 2020, awarded the same road for rehabilitation.