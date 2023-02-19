Gwira Banso chief makes u-turn on reversal of galamsey ban following documentary

File Photo

Tension is currently brewing in the various communities within the Banso in Gwira Traditional Area in the Gwira Traditional Area of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Municipality in the Western Region.

The pandemonium follows the Saturday, February 18, 2023, public announcement made by the chief of Banso, Nana Ette Akrade II at the funeral ground in Banso community center that the traditional authorities have placed a ban on the illegal small-scale mining activities in the area for three months.



He vowed that whoever was spotted disobeying the directive of the Banso traditional authorities would be made to face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.



Information available to this news outlet indicates that Nana Ette Akrade II has stated that he has actively consulted his elders before taking such a decision to ban galamsey operations in his traditional area of jurisdiction.



Although the chief has not explained the reason for the banning of the activities of miners in his area, information available to this news outlet from the sources closed to the Banso palace indicate that Nana Ette Akrade II took the decision after watching the current exposé video in the news of the massive ongoing of the illegal small scale mining activities in Gwira Banso without recourse to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 Act 703.



Reports show that the Nana Ette Akrade II, may be invaded very soon by these illegal miners who are from Mali, Niger, China and Ghana with excavators to prospect for gold should the menace continue unabated in the area.

The aerial photographs of the river Ankobra on the stretch of Gwira Banso community on Thursday, February 18, 2023, show that illegal miners are having a field day as the colour of the River has changed from its natural state to orange or yellow.



However the residents blasted the chief for making u-turn to ban illegal small scale mining activities in his community after joining the Paramount Chief of Gwira, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II, and Chief of Gwira Abelebu, Nana Dominle Mieza II, including other chiefs to publicly attack the Managing Director (MD) of Okoben Mining Mining Company Limited, Nana Okoben Amponsah, who is rather doing responsible mining on his legally and lawfully acquired gold mining concession at Dominase in Gwira.



The miners were to reported to have not supported the idea and decision of the chief to ban their illegal small-scale mining activities which situation has created confusion and tension in the area.



The miners were reported to have expressed disappointment at the chief saying that they could not fathom why the chief has taken such inhumane decision since the chief has allegedly collected an amount of GH¢1000 as Banso community living fee from each of the illegal miner before allowing them to operate in his community.



According to them, the chief also charged them (illegal small scale miners) 20% on the gold resources mined on his land.