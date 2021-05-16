Gwira Banso to get GH¢5million palace project

The project is expected to be completed in within one year

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor

The Chief of Gwira Banso in the Nzema East Municipality, Nana Ette Akrade II, has initiated moves for the construction of an ultra-modern palace for Gwira Banso.

The project estimated at five million Ghana cedis will be completed within one year period barring any unforeseen circumstances.



At an event to unveil the project, the Chief was joined by Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area and President of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tuagyan II , Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Kofi Arko Nokoe, to cut the sod for the commencement of the building.



Nana Akrade seized the opportunity to appeal to government to intervene in the poor and deplorable road network in the area, the ineffective health care system, poor educational infrastructure among others.

The chief also appealed to government to assist the community with the required support to address the aforementioned challenges existing in the community.



The Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area, and President of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tuagyan II, who also addressed the durbar of chiefs called on government to support his area with developmental projects that fall within the stipulated challenges mentioned.