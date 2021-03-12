Gwira Traditional Council backs Eric Ogbamey Selby for Nzema East MCE position

Eric Ogbamey Selby, incoming Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality

The Gwira Traditional Council (GTC) of the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region has thrown its weight behind Eric Ogbamey Selby, an accountant to be appointed as the next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality.

The Traditional Council, has therefore appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider the contribution of the young man to the development of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Gwira, and Nzema and give him the mandate to serve.



They also urged the President to consider many years of neglect of the area with regards to government appointments, and bless their son with the MCE position under the current dispensation.



The appeal was made in a petition to President Akufo-Addo, written and signed by President of the Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tu-agyan (II) and copied to the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, National Chairman of NPP, Western Regional Minister, Western Regional Chairman of NPP, and Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency Chairman of NPP



The two page petition has the headline "Consider Mr. Eric Ogbamey Selby from Gwira traditional area for the Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive"



According to the traditional Council, since independence, no son from the the area has been nominated and appointed as District or Municipal Chief Executive to Nzema East. This, the Council noted, has heavily affected development of Gwira Traditional Council.

Mr. Ogbamey Selby, the Council indicated, holds Masters of Business Administration, Finance from University of Ghana and currently works with Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Tema.



"We the Chiefs and people of Gwira Traditional Area, humbly appeal and request your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, to consider our son Mr. Eric Ogbamey Selby, a card bearing Member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the high office of Municipal Chief Executive of the Nzema East Municipal Assembly"



The Chiefs outlined statistical figures that showed the contribution of the the area to national politics in order to buttress the argument that the area ought to be considered.



"In the current nationwide voters registration exercise at Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency, it showed a total voters of 51,900 which can be broken down as follows, Gwira, 25, 177, Evalue, 21,220 and Ajomoro, 4,693.



In terms of landmark, the Council revealed that the total landmark of Nzema East Municipal (Evalue Ajomoro Gwira) is 1084 km2 which is made up of the following "Gwira 945km2, Evalue 123km2, Ajomoro 56km2.

Development Complaints



In terms of development, the Chiefs expressed extreme regret over many years of neglect suffered.



"With this number of registered voters population and vast land, the Chiefs and people of Gwira Traditional Area cannot boast of even one kilometer of tarred road, portable drinking water, good health facilities, good educational infrastructure, security post, and sanitation facility.



This situation has at least made us believe that should our son Ogbamey Selby be nominated and appointed, we can also enjoy the numerous developments which are springing up at all corners of this country by your government "



We believe, with Mr. Ogbamey Selby's background in Finance, he can serve your Excellency by coordinating, managing and execute policies that would inure to the benefit of the people and Ghana as a whole" the petition concluded.

