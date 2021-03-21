Gwira Traditional Council wants Eric Selby as Nzema East MCE

Eric Selby

The Gwira Traditional Council (GTC) in the Nzema East Municipality (NEMA) of the Western Region has thrown its weight behind Mr Eric Ogbamey Selby, an accountant to be appointed as the next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Municipality.

The Council has therefore appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider the contributions of Mr Selby to the development of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)in Gwira and Nzema, and give him the mandate to serve.



They also urged the President to consider many years of neglect of the area with regards to government appointments, and bless their son with the MCE position under the current dispensation.



These were contained in a petition to President Akufo-Addo, written and signed by Awulae Angama Tuagyan (II),President of the Gwira Traditional Council and copied to the Minister for Local Government and Decentralization, National Chairman of NPP, Western Regional Minister, Western Regional Chairman of NPP, and Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency Chairman of the NPP.



In the two-paged petition with the headline "Consider Mr Eric Ogbamey Selby from Gwira Traditional Area for the Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive”, the Chiefs expressed extreme regret over many years of neglect.



According to the Traditional Council, since independence, no indigene from the area had served as DCE and this , the Council noted had heavily affected the development of the Gwira Traditional Council.



"We the Chiefs and people of Gwira Traditional Area, humbly appeal and request your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, to consider our son Mr Eric Ogbamey Selby, a card bearing member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the high office of Municipal Chief Executive of the Nzema East Municipal Assembly", they said.

The Chiefs mentioned some figures that showed their contribution to national politics to buttress their argument that the area ought to be considered.



"In the current nationwide voters registration exercise at Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency, it showed a total voters of 51,900 which can be broken down as follows, Gwira 25,177; Evalue 21,220 and Ajomoro 4,693.



"With this number of registered voter population and vast land, the Chiefs and people of Gwira Traditional Area cannot boast of even one kilometer of tarred road, potable drinking water, good health facilities, good educational infrastructure, security post and sanitation facility”, they lamented.



The situation, they said, had at least made them believe that, should their son Mr Selby be given the MCE position, they could also enjoy the numerous developments, which were springing up at all corners of the country by the government.



“We believe, with Mr Ogbamey Selby's background in Finance, he can serve your Excellency by coordinating, managing and executing policies that would inure to the benefit of the people and Ghana as a whole", the petition concluded.



Mr Ogbamey Selby, the Council indicated, holds Masters of Business Administration, Finance from University of Ghana and currently works with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Tema.