Gyaasehene of Asebu state destooled over insubordination

Paramount Chief for the Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyir Dr. Amenfi VII

Correspondence from Central Region

The Paramount Chief of Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyie Dr. Amenfi VII has axed the Gyasehene of Bebia, a suburb of Abura Asebu in the Central Region, Nana Kwadwo Benyin XIII from his stool with immediate effect over his level of disobedience exhibited towards the paramountcy.



He was found guilty of establishing himself as a paramount chief in a community within the traditional area, hence his destoolment



He has, however, refused to respond to all summons by the traditional area.



Okatakyie Amenfi speaking in an interview with the GhanaWeb recounted that the need has presented itself for him to destool the Gyasehene whom he described as 'stubborn' over his level of insubordination towards his throne, as none of his divisional chiefs has ever pulled up such despicable act showcased by Nana Kwadwo Benyin.



He thereby entreated all and sundry to disassociate themselves from engaging the Gyasehene to buy lands due to his destoolment.

Okatakyie Amenfi has also abolished the Bebia Gyasi stool.



He further stated that anybody who will contact the deposed chief over the acquisition of lands at either Agidam or Bebia does so at his own risk.



The chief further reached out to persons who have ignorantly acquired lands from the destooled Gyasehene over the years to report to the paramountcy for authentication of documents to see what can be done to help them.



Nana Kwadwo Benyin XIII in response to his announced destoolment by Okatakyie Amenfi VII stated that every clan in the Fante kingdom stands independent, with an explanation that Agidam, as highlighted by the Paramount Chief emerged a stool land to his clan which was ruled upon by his forefathers.



Hence accepts to disassociate himself from the Asebu Traditional Area if he is of no relevance to the paramountcy, but will soon decide which paramountcy he will have his community pay allegiance to.