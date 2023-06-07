Gyakye Quayson ruling: EC failed or refused to defend itself - Kwaku Azar laments

Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, alias Kwaku Azar, has lamented how the Electoral Commission (EC) stood aloof in the case of ousted Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

The former lawmaker was ousted by a Supreme Court ruling that held that the processes leading to his nomination to contest the Assin North seat was tainted and that his election as MP in 2020 was unconstitutional.



The EC was second defendant in the case having approved of his nomination in November 2020 ahead of the December polls.



With the Supreme Court's reasoned judgement on the case out, Prof. Azar who has strongly disagreed with it, posted on facebook: "The EC, as 2nd defendant, failed or refused to defend itself. Is that the new normal? Da Yie!"



He responded: "It is sad indeed" to a comment sharing his observation on the matter.



The comment by Facebook user, Prince Nana Akwasi Agyeman, read: "This is what I find it interesting in the dispensation of justice. The 2nd Defendant, by his mandate, cleared the 1st Defendant to contest. And the Court did not see it relevant to let the 2nd Defendant defend his action which to them violates a provision of the law. I am still looking for answers."

The Supreme Court of Ghana recently issued a ruling that declared James Gyakye Quayson's election as a Member of Parliament in 2020 as unconstitutional, null, and void.



According to the Supreme Court, Gyakye Quayson held Canadian citizenship at the time of filing his nomination as the NDC's parliamentary candidate in 2020.



The court's ruling led the Clerk of Parliament to declare the Assin North seat vacant.



Subsequently, the Electoral Commission has scheduled a by-election in Assin North for June 27, 2023, following the declaration by the Clerk.



Meanwhile, the NDC has stated its intention to re-present Gyakye Quayson as its candidate for the upcoming election, despite a criminal process brought against him in relation to his 2020 election contest.

