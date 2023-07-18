Gyakye Quayson's trial: 'It is a matter of the heart' - Inusah Fuseini Justifies minority boycott

Lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has justified the Minority caucus' boycott of Parliament.

The Minority has decided to boycott Parliamentary proceedings in solidarity with some of their Members in Court. The MPs: James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North; Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Collins Dauda, Asutifi South are facing various accusations leveled against them in court.



Many have described the boycott as “irresponsible” and “needless”



However, Inusah Fuseini says it’s a “matter of the heart”.

"The matter is emotive; it is a matter of the heart . . .the Minority caucus is a group . . . three of our members are in court: Gyakye Quayson, Ato Forson and Collins Dauda and we feel what they're going through can happen to anybody since majority of them are former appointees . . . in the case of Gyakye Quayson, it's political persecution . . . what is happening in Parliament is just a manifestation of some level of desperation from the NPP. Ato Forson was a Deputy Minister. He has no authorization to issue any directive without the permission of the Minister. His is just to assist the substantive Minister. With Collins Dauda, he didn't start Saglemi and I've read the document and you'll see that he was faced with a very difficult situation . . . we want to express our solidarity; what affects one affects all," he indicated in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme.



Listen to him in the video below:



