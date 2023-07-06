Gyakye Quayson trial: Court sets July 11 to rule on motion for stay of proceedings

Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson

It was a massive show of support in Court on Thursday as embattled National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson enjoys the full support of the minority caucus in Parliament.

Before Justice, Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh’s heavily packed courtroom, lawyers of James Quayson led by Tsatsu Tsikata asked the court to Stay its proceedings pending an appeal they have lodged against its ruling on June 23, which dismissed the motion for review or variation of orders.



Mr Tsikata while moving the application, said the Court’s ruling on June 23 made five key errors in law including unfair exercise of discretionary powers as prescribed by the constitution.



Mr Tsikata argued that, the court erred in law when it failed to appreciate the exercise of its discretion, and therefore violated the 1992 Constitution.



He argued further that, Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution made it clear that any discretionary power that is being exercised should be done so in many certain ways.



He also pointed out to the court some prejudicial comments made by the president including playing in open court Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent remarks that James Quayson would be jailed prior to the recent by-election.

But, the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame opposed the motion and described the application as irrelevant.



He also objected to the edited audio of the President played in court. The AG also debunked claims that he had made prejudicial comments about the pending trial and urged the court to dismiss the application.



Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh after listening to the parties fixed July 11 to rule on the motion.



Some of the MPs who stormed the court are Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Boah, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Dzifa Gomashie, Okudjeto Ablakwa, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Cletus Avoka, Collins Dauda, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Rashid Pelpuo among others.