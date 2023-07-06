Gyakye Quayson trial: Minority boycotts parliament for court

Minority in parliament

The Minority in Parliament have abstained from participating in parliamentary business today following the hearing of Assin North ongoing criminal case in court.

In a show of solidarity, the entire Minority caucus have accompanied Mr. Quayson to court.



On Tuesday the minority took a firm stance to abstain from participating in parliamentary business on days when Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case.



The Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson announced that the entire Minority caucus will accompany Mr. Quayson to court, expressing their disapproval of what they perceive as ongoing persecution against him.



During a press briefing, Mr. Forson emphasized the Minority's united front, stating, "We wish to serve notice that the entire Minority will accompany our colleague today and any other days that he is to appear in court. We are solidarizing with our colleague, and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court, and we will be withdrawing from the chamber after this ceremony if the court processes happen today."



The decision to abstain from parliamentary proceedings on court days is a clear statement of support for Mr. Quayson and a demonstration against what the Minority considers unjust treatment.

Furthermore, Ato Forson highlighted the significance of Mr. Quayson's victory in the Assin North constituency, stating, "The people of Assin North have sent a clear message to all politicians and the government of the day especially, that they cannot be lured with money, not be intimidated by threats. It is the same message that Ghanaians are sending to us that in the year 2024, they will exercise their franchise based on their conscience, and no amount of threats will dissuade them from voting out the administration that we are witnessing."



James Gyakye Quayson was officially inaugurated into Parliament after emerging victorious in the Assin North by-election, which took place on June 27, 2023. The Electoral Commission announced that Quayson garnered an impressive 57.56% of the total votes cast, amounting to 17,245 votes. His closest competitor, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15% of the votes.



The swearing-in ceremony of the Assin North MP-elect was conducted by the esteemed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, solidifying James Gyakye Quayson's position as the official representative of th constituency.



The Assin North by-election was prompted by a legal dispute regarding Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to concerns over his dual citizenship. However, with his resounding victory in the by-election and now taking the oath of allegiance, Quayson has overcome these challenges to assume his rightful place in Parliament.



YNA/WA