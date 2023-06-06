Gyakye Quayson visits Assin North ahead of by-election

MP aspirant for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Member of Parliament aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakye Quayson has visited the Assin North Constituency ahead of the by-election.

This was reported by Accra-based Joy News and was monitored by GhanaWeb.



The report captures Gyakye Quayson being accompanied by an entourage when he got into the constituency.



It cannot be confirmed why the ousted MP is in the constituency, but he is there ahead of the by-election.



The former MP for the constituency was expunged from the parliament on allegation of dual citizenship.



Meanwhile, two people will be contesting in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose the party’s candidate for the ensuing Assin North by-elections.

The two, Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei picked their nomination forms for the party's primaries which is scheduled for June 7, 2023.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for the by-election.



The National Democratic Congress has indicated that its candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election, is the ousted Member of Parliament for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.



