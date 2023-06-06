9
Menu
News

Gyakye Quayson visits Assin North ahead of by-election

James Gyakye Quayson MP aspirant for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakye Quayson has visited the Assin North Constituency ahead of the by-election.

This was reported by Accra-based Joy News and was monitored by GhanaWeb.

The report captures Gyakye Quayson being accompanied by an entourage when he got into the constituency.

It cannot be confirmed why the ousted MP is in the constituency, but he is there ahead of the by-election.

The former MP for the constituency was expunged from the parliament on allegation of dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, two people will be contesting in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose the party’s candidate for the ensuing Assin North by-elections.

The two, Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei picked their nomination forms for the party's primaries which is scheduled for June 7, 2023.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for the by-election.

The National Democratic Congress has indicated that its candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election, is the ousted Member of Parliament for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:





NW/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong