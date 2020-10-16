Gyan brothers’ alleged assault case not reached us – Accra Police

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan with brother, Baffour Gyan

Three days after an alleged assault case involving former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour, the Accra Regional Police Command says it is yet to receive the docket.

The case was allegedly reported at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, but as at Friday, October 16, 2020, the case has not been referred to the headquarters of Accra Regional Police.



The Gyan brothers have been declared wanted by the Ghana police for assaulting Godwin Martey, the Chief Executive Officer of the (CEO) of Web Soft Solutions.



The two were playing a tennis training match at the 37 Officers Mess court.



A police report, which has surfaced in the media and an audio recording on the incident, indicates that Godwin Martey was slapped and hit by Baffour Gyan, who was the umpire in the tennis game between Martey and Asamoah Gyan after he complained of unfair calls by Baffour.



The complainant said he wanted to quit the game after feeling unfairly treated by umpire Baffour Gyan.



He was allegedly attacked by Baffour with his brother Asamoah Gyan also joining in to assault him.

A medical report from the 37 Military Hospital sighted by 3news.com revealed no physical injuries but Godwin being in “shock”.



He has since been referred to a psychologist.



The Head of Public Relations at the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, in an interview with Onua Sport on Friday said they heard the complainant on radio, claiming he reported the case at the Cantonments Police Station.



She added that the Command received a series of dockets from all police stations on Thursday but that particular docket was not part.



DSP Tenge assured that she will follow up with the Cantonments Police for the details of the complaint to ascertain the fact of the allegation.



