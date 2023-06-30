Gyarko residents appeal for evacuation of abandoned refuse site

The abandoned the refuse site in Gyarko

Correspondence from Bono East

Residents of Gyarko, a suburb of Techiman in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region are appealing to authorities to evacuate a refuse site in the community.



According to the residents, they are worried over the refusal of authorities to evacuate a refuse site because the site is dangerously situated, raising concerns about potential health hazards and environmental contamination.



With the heap of refuse piling up by the day, the residents say they are overwhelmed by the situation and want authorities to evacuate the refuse to safeguard their lives.



Amina Yakubu expressed fear that flies and vermin have become unwelcome guests, causing a rise in pest-related problems. She warned that there are fears of potential diseases spreading within the community if the Assembly fails to deal with the situation.



“The refuse site which has not been evacuated for some time now has led to a situation where we have flies all over the place and so we are worried that if it is evacuated, we have a potential health risk on our hands any moment from now”, she said.

Kofi Opoku bemoaned that the overpowering stench of rotting garbage always permeates the air, making it unbearable for them to enjoy outdoor activities and even open their windows for free air.



“The stench alone from rotten foods makes it unbearable for those leaving in this area because we cannot even enjoy fresh air as residents”, he said.



The situation is not different for pupils of Aswaj Islamic Academic who have to also contend with the stench of the refuse on a daily basis compelling many of them to mask up to school and want authorities to evacuate the refuse.



“The stench from the place makes it difficult for us to enjoy free air when we come to school so we have to put on the mask so we are appealing to authorities to evacuate it for us”, Mohammed Ibrahim appealed.



While the exact timeline for the site's evacuation remains uncertain, residents in the area continue to emphasise the urgency of the situation and are determined to hold authorities accountable with regard to safeguarding their community and preserving the environment.