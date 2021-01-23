Gyase of Adome-Odumase promises to prioritise development in his traditional area

Djase Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III, the Djase of Odumase-Adome in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area

Correspondence from Eastern Region

The Djase of Odumase-Adome in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region has set his eyes on massive development of his area to enhance socio-economic activities for the people.



Djase Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III who was celebrating a recent court victory following nine years of dispute over his claim to the title said his victory paves the way for him to ensure the needed accelerated development of Odumase-Adome.



Speaking to divisional chiefs, kingmakers and well-wishers at Odumase-Krobo, he said aside mobilising the youth to put up a place of convenience to ease sanitation challenges in the area few years back, he is eyeing providing a school to enhance access to education for the people of Odumase-Adome.



“We have no school here. If you talk of a kindergarten or crèche, we don’t have one. That is my next project to tackle but I’m waiting for this opportunity [the court victory] to be able to start work.



He is hopeful of using his “links” with foreign contacts to accelerate the needed development in various sectors including education, health, water and sanitation, economic opportunities among others.

Describing himself as a “unifier” a “freestyle person,” Djase Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III said a real leader does not wait to be served but instead looks for all opportunities to serve his people which marks the values of a real leader.



“What I believe in [is] that if you’re chosen as a leader, you don’t need to wait for the people to serve you. You’re a messenger to the people rather and not them serving you so I’m ready and prepared to serve my town in every possible means for the town to develop,” said the Djase.



Known in real life as Aaron Nanor Kwao, the 48-year-old accountant with Ghana Dot com, an IT solutions company was installed in 2010 under the stool name, Djase Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III.



The traditional leader who hails from the Kpakpataku Gate was selected as heir to the title following the death of Adome Kwao who occupied the position until his death in 1978. The other Gate involved is the Ntiamoah Gate.



As a Djase, Djase Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III serves as the stool father to the Manya Krobo Paramountcy and holds the Keys to the Konor and Manya Krobo.

Boosted by the presence of some divisional chiefs and representatives of others, the Odumase- Adome Gyase is optimistic of using his influence to unite all factions in the raging chieftaincy dispute in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area between the Divisional Chiefs and the Manya Krobo Traditional Council.



Asked what message he has for his people, Djase Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III had this to say: “They should rest assured that they’ve chosen the right person and I’m there for them.”



To the youth, his major priority is to build on his job creation agenda for them which he began even when he did not occupy the position to ensure that they are economically empowered.



