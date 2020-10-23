Gyataba sues EC for disqualifying him from presidential race

Disqualified UFP flagbearer Nana Agyenim Boateng

Nana Agyenim Boateng, the flagbearer of the United Front Party (UFP), has sued the Electoral Commission at the High Court for disqualifying him from the 7 December 2020 presidential race.

Gyataba, as Nana Agyenim Boateng is popularly known in political circles, was one of five presidential aspirants who were disqualified in the race.



The EC said the UFP flagbearer’s nomination had fake signatures on it, thus, his disqualification.



Gyataba, however, denied the allegation in various interviews.



According to him, the court has granted an injunction on the EC’s processes until 2 November 2020.



Prior to filing the suit, Gyataba had told Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on 505 on Class91.3FM on Monday, 19 October 2020 that: “I’m taking them to court [today].

“Even at all, the register they are using as of now, it’s a provisional register and the word ‘provisional’, what is the meaning of provisional? It is not a certified register.



“How can you, based on a provisional register, disqualify someone?



“They are not serious; they’re playing with fire.”



Meanwhile, the EC has reiterated its resolve to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in December.



The Electoral Commission has, thus, entreated Ghanaians to disregard any allegations of rigging and assertions of a flawed electoral process by any individual or section of society.