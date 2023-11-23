H4P supports With God Cerebral Palsy Centre at Winneba

Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman presenting a gift to Mrs Ellen Affam-Dadzie

The Here for Perfection (H4P), a Non -non-profit organisation for a better life for People With Disabilities recently exemplified this language of love through its Celebration of Love projects, dedicated to honouring the memory of Mrs. Christina Anansewa Hackman, the late mother of H4P's CEO, Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman.

Driven by Mrs. Hackman's legacy of love and selflessness, the Celebration of Love projects serve as a platform for extending assistance to Persons With Disabilities and stakeholders in the disability community. On November 8, 2023, the H4P Organization organized a significant event, offering a free physiotherapy session, hearing assessment, and education at the With God Cerebral Palsy Centre – Centre of Abilities in Winneba.



Coinciding with the 1st anniversary of the With Love Cerebral Palsy Centre, the event saw physiotherapists and medical professionals from across the country providing therapy sessions for children and educational sessions for parents and caregivers.



Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman commended the Founder, Mrs. Ellen Affam-Dadzie, for her dedication to helping children with cerebral palsy. He acknowledged the challenges faced by caregivers and parents of individuals with cerebral palsy and encouraged them to persevere.



The day's activities included educating parents and caregivers about cerebral palsy, along with the donation of cash and assorted items to the facility.



According to him, the organization was founded on the belief that the truest expression of love is demonstrated to those who may not be able to reciprocate and aims to celebrate those who live and exhibit profound love while remembering those who lived their lives with love.

Gifts were presented to the founder, staff, and volunteers of the With God Cerebral Palsy Center, as well as caregivers and parents present.



Guests included notable figures such as Nana George Frimpong, Central Regional president of Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Mrs. Mary Osei Kuffour, Headmistress of Aboom Special Needs School for Children with Autism, Intellectual Disability, Developmental/Neurological Disorders, and Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Acheampong, a senior lecturer and coordinator for the Centre for Hearing and Speech Services at the Department of Special Education, University of Education, Winneba.



Mrs. Ellen Affam-Dadzie, overwhelmed with joy, expressed gratitude to Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman and the H4P Organization for their continuous support and the love shown through the Celebration of Love projects.



The first Celebration of Love Project earlier in the year included a free medical screening at the Dr. Seth Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf in Adjei-Kojo, Tema West Municipality.



This initiative, held on September 13, 2023, provided medical consultations, ENT consultations, eye screenings, malaria testing, dental care, and more, benefiting over 500 people associated with the institution.