HD Plus to telecast Euro 2024

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, in line with its commitment to making an additional range of channels in HD quality accessible to more satellite TV homes in Ghana, has partnered with Sporty Group, to deliver the free-to-air broadcast of Europe’s biggest football tournament in quality HD pictures via the HD+ Service exclusively to homes in Ghana.

Viewers of SportyTV can enjoy the Euro 2024 draw slated for December 2, 2023, the Opening Ceremony, the inaugural game, five group matches, two “round of sixteen” matches, two quarterfinals, one semi-final and the final match in crystal clear HD pictures only on HD+ channel 152. Additionally, HD+ subscribers will enjoy exceptional coverage of the tournament from an on-ground reporting team that will be based in Germany.



Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien will lend his expertise to pundit sessions. Viewers will also enjoy the daily studio shows and gain insights from game analysis. Commenting, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said, “This partnership with Sporty Group signifies SES HD PLUS’s continuous investment in technology to deliver exceptional TV viewing experience across homes in Ghana.



"By delivering the Euro 2024 rights that Sporty TV has exclusively secured nationwide in crystal clear high-definition pictures, we are not just bringing football into our viewers’ living rooms, we are bringing the passion, the excitement, and the drama closer to every TV home in this country.



"We understand the passion and love that Ghanaians have for football, and we take this responsibility seriously."



She added " We aim to ensure that every household in Ghana can enjoy world-class football in crisp, clear pictures that make you feel like you're right there on the pitch, experiencing the game as if you were part of the action.

" In closing, I want to thank the entire team at Sporty Group for sharing our vision and for their dedication to making this partnership a reality.”



Elias Gallego, VP of Media, Marketing and Business Development at Sporty Group, shared,” SportyTV is excited to share the passion, emotion, and triumphs of Euro 2024 with fans across Ghana, and beyond.”HD+ offers compelling features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow active HD+ Customers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.



"HD+ Decoders can be purchased at all authorised HD+ Dealer or Electroland outlets across the country and activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience for two months free of charge.



Existing HD+ customers can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by purchasing a package via the HD+ USSD code for GHS35 a year.



Customers who opt for quarterly and yearly payments will be able to enjoy further discounts from the standard monthly package, using the same USSD short code.