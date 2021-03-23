HIV and AIDS advocacy programme begins at Ayensuano District

The programme on HIV/AIDS will end in June

A three month-long HIV and AIDS intervention and advocacy programme has begun in six communities in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region to instill in residents a true sense of responsibility of living a positive life.

The programme, which will end in June, is being undertaken by GAP Health Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.



The beneficiary communities include; Asuboi, Dokrokyiwa, Coaltar, Mankrong, Teacher Mantey, and Anum Apapam.



It is on the theme: “HIV and AIDS Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility, and Personal Commitment”.



Mrs Georgina Akua Padi, Executive Director of GAP Health Aid Foundation, who made a presentation about the programme at an interactive session with some opinion leaders from the communities, said it would also be extended to junior high and senior high schools in the area.

Mrs Padi said “As individuals, it behooves on us to get involved in the fight against the HIV and AIDS epidemic in the same way as the fight against the COVID-19 pandamic.”



She said per the prevalence rate, new infections were up each day due to the level of minimal education on the disease, adding “Children are being born with the virus due to negligence and or ignorance on the parts of expectant mothers.”



She noted that stigma and discrimination were still a threat in the fight against the disease, which was part of the reasons the advocacy was necessary, expressing hope that “Together with the support of the opinion leaders, the road will be smoothened to help realise a successful programme as anticipated.”



During the discussions, the opinion leaders expressed gratitude to the organisation for choosing their communities for the programme and indicated that HIV and AIDS were areas of concern where community members had little or no knowledge about.