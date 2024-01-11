HIV prevalence amongst the urban population is worrying—Bono East regional health director

File photo

The Bono East Regional Health Directorate has expressed concerns about the increasing number of new HIV infections across the region’s urban areas.

Regional Director of Health, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng, said the region’s urban populations recorded an average of about 4.8 HIV prevalence, a figure above the national average of 2.8.He therefore called on Ghanaians to adhere to various preventive measures as well as know their status as the region works towards reducing its HIV prevalence.



“When we talk about HIV, we know that the figures are increasing according to the figures released by the commission so far. The problem is that the figures are growing rapidly in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas,” Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng said on Rainbow Radio Accra.

He added that they are going to embark on a massive campaign for people to check and know their HIV status and also resort to the use of condoms for protection.



“The target will be for everybody to know their status, and people should also use condoms to protect themselves. We will push this campaign because it’s very important.”