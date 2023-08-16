HJA Africa’s OFA honoured as Ghana-Made Fertilizer Brand of the Year

File photo

Source: GNA

HJA Africa’s OFA (Organic Farming Aid) fertilizer has been adjudged as Ghana's Fertilizer Brand of the Year at this year's Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards (GAAPA) held on August 11 at the Accra Movenpick Hotel.

For the management team of OFA, the award represents another milestone on OFA’s journey to transform productivity, profitability, product quality, and sustainability in agriculture across Ghana and Africa. They achieve this by offering farmers remarkable returns on investment, typically at a ratio of 30:1. This means yield increases worth at least 30 times the cost of the OFA they use, and these benefits are also very affordable for all farmers.



The CEO of the OFA team, Henry Abraham, expressed his delight at this recognition and praised his team for their tireless efforts that have contributed to this success.



He said, "This recognition by GAAPA reflects that of the many farmers choosing OFA and benefiting from it. OFA also delivers huge environmental and climate change benefits for all of us.



"In these challenging times, when many farmers cannot afford synthetic fertilizers or find their costs outweigh their benefits, it is wonderful news for Ghana that our 100% locally made product can be produced in quantities sufficient to meet all our farmers' needs. It can also more than double Ghana's yield gains from the use of fertilizers."

He added, "I believe this award will also help make many more farmers aware of OFA and the big benefits it can give them."



"I sincerely thank our farmer customers, our over 100 input dealer partners, our key research collaborators including the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the University of Ghana, our regulators, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency, and many other partners, including the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, who all have helped make this achievement possible."



