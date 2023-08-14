Hackers break into government website with prostitution, other adverts

Two sections of the website show the hack

The official website of the Ga North Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has been compromised as it appears some hackers have had access to alter some portions of the website.

The alteration has allowed for the hackers to advertise escort services (prostitution).



The Planning Unit section of the website; gnma.gov.gh; has hidden in some part of the content, details about the escort services, linking it to Dubai.



According to a researcher who exclusively shared this information with GhanaWeb, he chanced on this while working on a project about websites of MMDAs in the country.



“Government spent so much on building websites and the developers or hackers have exchanged the information with prostitution adverts for months without anyone knowing,” the researcher said.



What the hacked information says:

After a critical analysis of the Ga North Municipal Assembly website, GhanaWeb noticed that two main sections of the website have been affected by this hack.



They are the Ga North Statistics Department, and, Development Planning Unit of the website gnma.gov.gh.



While GhanaWeb cannot immediately tell what details were under these sections of the website before now, the current details on the Development Planning Unit currently reads:



"Dubai is home to a variety of escort girls. From Brazilian women to Asian beauty queens, you’ll be able to locate a gorgeous woman that will satisfy your fantasies about sexual pleasures.



The beautiful ladies of Dubai are the perfect choice if you are looking to fulfill the most fervent desires. You will be captivated by these exotic women. If you’re looking for an instant fix or evening of sexual pleasure, you’ll be able to find someone who will be the perfect companion on your next night out.

The Dubai escort girls are elegantly dressed and fluent. The girls are fluent in English and are excellent communicators. It will also be possible to find out whether they charge an extra fee for sexual dubai escort service sex.



You’ll find out whether you will have to pay an extra fee for this particular service however you’ll still enjoy being with the beautiful women.



In addition to having a great companionship, the escorts that are available are also a great way to make friends. Escorts in Dubai are also a good example of cleanliness. Cost for an escort can vary based upon whether the person is black or white.



Although a session may be costly, Dubai escorts are still able to provide the ultimate satisfaction. Also, you’ll meet acquaintances during your stay."





Also under the Ga North Statistics Department, the new information there shows that:



"If your Mac is running slow There are many ways to fix the problem. To speed my mac check for memory issues First, open Activity Monitor. Choose Quit to end the process you are encountering. It is possible to stop the process if it takes over a lot of memory. The System Memory tab as well to check if any slow processes are running in your Mac.



A CPU issue is another factor that could cause slowness in your Mac. Close any program using excessive CPU. For this, you need to open the Activity Monitor and click on the “X” button that is located below the small window’s buttons. If you’re not certain which apps are taking up excessive CPU power then try an Google search for them. You should be able determine which applications can slow down the performance of your Mac.



Your Mac could also be slowing down when it is loaded with too many applications. A lot of applications use the entire memory of your computer, which makes your operating system run slower. You can try deleting any files you don’t use, or simply move the files to a different location. If you’re not certain why you’re experiencing problems Try opening your Activity Monitor and looking at the entire list of processes being run within your Mac. You should see a few issues – it’s an indication that you’re running more than one application at the same time."





Meanwhile, the researcher who shared the information with GhanaWeb however stated that there were other websites that have also been affected by similar hacks.



AE/WA