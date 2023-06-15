Hairdresser allegedly poisons herself and son at Buduburam

A file photo

The decomposed bodies of a hairdresser and her thirteen-year-old son have been discovered in their locked room at Gomoa Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, a Liberian was hale and hearty with her son earlier on Monday, June 12, 2023.



But the two were not seen afterward.



According to neighbours, they did not see the need to search for them as they thought she had gone to undertake her usual duties as a hairdresser.



However, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, residents began smelling a bad odour emanating from the direction of the deceased's room, so they went and broke the window only to find both the woman and her son dead in the room and their bodies beginning to decompose.

They quickly went to the Gomoa Budumburam Police Station to report the incident.



The bodies have been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and Preservation.



Liquid believed to be poisonous was retrieved from the room to assist police investigation.



Residents suspect the hairdresser poisoned herself and her son since the door was locked from inside.