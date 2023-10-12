Hairdresser killed in Suhum by an unknown assailant

File photo

A 35-year-old hairdresser identified as Afia was killed by an unknown person on Monday morning at Wudokum, a village community near Okorase in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to a report filed by Teacher Kwadjo, Afia was with her children at home but left them to go and run some errands in town, but she didn’t return home that day.



The teacher said she was declared missing that Sunday but was found dead the following day, on Monday, with bricks all around her lifeless body.



He added that after the police arrived at the scene, they insinuated that she may have been killed with the bricks found around her body.

The deceased, according to the reporter, was a promiscuous woman who had lost her husband in a divorce as a result of cheating, hence making people speculate that she may have been killed by some of the women who had warned her to stay away from their partners.



“A 35-year-old hairdresser was staying with her husband and their two children, but the marriage collapsed after the husband sent her packing to her family for cheating on him. She was home one day with her children, left town, and never returned home. She was found the next day dead, with bricks all over her body. The police arrived at the scene and took the body away, but they have yet to arrest anybody in connection with the murder.”



“When I spoke to some of the community members, they said Afia was a promiscuous woman, always chasing people’s husbands despite the fact that she had her own, so they suspect that she may have been killed by some of the women of the men she was hanging out with,” he reported.