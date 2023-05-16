Hajia4Reall could have done worse to Ghana’s public purse and walked free – Barker-Vormawor

Mona4Reall is facing up to 75 years jail term in the US for fraud and money laundering

Social activist, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor has claimed that embattled Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage would have gotten away with her alleged crimes if she had robbed the nation’s public funds instead of committing fraud in the US.

In a Facebook post that sought to compare Ghana’s system against that of the United States, the activist said Mona should have known better and chosen carefully where to commit such crimes.



“Mona 4Real should have robbed Ghanaians like Menzgold and she would have been free. She could have robbed Pensioners like Ken Ofori-Atta and his short cousin, and she would have been free.



“She could have branded bus for millions; installed three air conditioners in one office. She could have done worse to the public purse, and she would have been fine.



“Choose carefully who you steal from. Avoid Americans. Target Ghanaians,” his post read citing various corruption scandals that have come up in the past.



The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday, May 15, 2023, announced the indictment of Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall on fraud related charges.

According to the DoJ, Mona was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, in connection with a series of romance schemes and money laundering between 2013 and 2019.



She is said to have received payments amounting to over $2 million from her victims in collaboration with a criminal enterprise operating in the West Africa area.



She is facing up to 95 years jail term if found guilty on all six charges levelled against her.







