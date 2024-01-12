Hajj 2024: Hajj Board Chairman signs agreement with Saudi Hajj Ministry to confirm Ghana's participation

Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda and the Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah

The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda has signed a 2024 Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The mandatory agreement, signed in Jeddah during the ongoing 2024 Hajj Conference, officially confirms Ghana's participation in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage which is expected to take place in June this year.



With the agreement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will now commence official engagements with Ghana's Hajj Board which will include allocation of quota to Ghana and other important engagements between now and the time of the Hajj.



Hon. Ben Abdallah expressed satisfaction and gratitude to Saudi's Ministry of Hajj over the agreement.



"We just signed the agreement with the Ministry of Hajj. This indicates that Ghana is formally and legitimately cleared to participate in this year’s Hajj...We will like to express our sincerest and heartfelt gratitude to the Minister, the Prince and to the King himself for their commitments to ensuring a successful Hajj last, and also ensuring that this year's Hajj becomes successful", he told the Saudi media after the ceremony.



The Ghana Hajj Board boss, who supervised his first Hajj operation last year following his appointment as Chairman a few months to the Hajj, said he has had discussions with the Saudi authorities on ways to improve Ghana's Hajj experience.

Among issues he discussed with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Board Chairman revealed, is the infiltration of Ghana's Hajj camp by people who connive with others to use tourist visas and perform Hajj using Ghana's Hajj allocations.



"This has become a source of concern to the Ghana Hajj Board because last year when they gave us a quota 6730 because of the huge numbers of tourism visas that some people procured which they used to perform Hajj, it negatively impacted us."



"We have put this request before His Excellency the Deputy Hajj Minister and he has given us the assurance that they will put in place very strict measures to ensure that people do not use it to perform Hajj. They are also putting in place additional measures to ensure that people who do that are punished."



Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda led Ghana's delegation to the 2024 Hajj Conference which commenced on Monday, January 8, and ended on Thursday January 11, 2024.