Hajj Board Chairman leads Ghana's delegation to 2024 Hajj Conference in Saudi

The Chairman of Ghana's Pilgrims Affairs Office, also known us Hajj Board, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda is leading a six-member Ghanaian delegation to the 2024 Hajj Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The team left Accra over the weekend for the three-day conference, which commences today in Jeddah.



The Hajj Conference, organised annually under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Said Abdulaziz, brings together Hajj stakeholders from various countries in charge of their country's Hajj, to discuss operational issues.



The key objective of the Conference is to improve pilgrimage service to give all pilgrims the best experience.

Ghana's delegation is expected to share its Hajj experience and proposals to the forum, with the aim of improving service, especially for Ghanaian pilgrims.



The Conference also affords Saudi authorities to highlight key projects and initiatives, both current and upcoming, which are geared towards improving the Hajj and Umrah sectors.



Other members of Ghana's delegation are Hon. Alhaji Manaf, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, Ahmed Abdulai Abu, Zakaria Seidu and Ahmed Tijani.