Hajj Board chairman sees off first batch of returning Ghanaian pilgrims in Jeddah

The first flight arrived in Tamale Monday dawn

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Andallah Banda has seen off the first batch of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims returning home after the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

About 4000 Ghanaian pilgrims participated in this year's Hajj and beginning tonight, 10 flights are scheduled to airlift them to Tamale and Accra respectively.



Ben Abdallah Banda and some board members accompanied pilgrims on the the first flight to Tamale to the Jeddah Airport to see them off.



He congratulated the pilgrims on a successful Hajj and also wished them a safe trip back to Ghana.

Meanwhile, there will be 4 more daily flights to Tamale after today before another 5 flights airlift the remaining pilgrims to Accra, starting next weekend.



The Board Chairman, Ben Abdallah Banda was accompanied by board members namely Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Masaudu Osman, Ahmed Abdulai Abu and Alhaji Yunus Osman.



