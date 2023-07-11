0
Menu
News

Hajj Board chairman sees off first batch of returning Ghanaian pilgrims in Jeddah

2023 Hajj Pilgrims The first flight arrived in Tamale Monday dawn

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Andallah Banda has seen off the first batch of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims returning home after the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

About 4000 Ghanaian pilgrims participated in this year's Hajj and beginning tonight, 10 flights are scheduled to airlift them to Tamale and Accra respectively.

Ben Abdallah Banda and some board members accompanied pilgrims on the the first flight to Tamale to the Jeddah Airport to see them off.

He congratulated the pilgrims on a successful Hajj and also wished them a safe trip back to Ghana.

Meanwhile, there will be 4 more daily flights to Tamale after today before another 5 flights airlift the remaining pilgrims to Accra, starting next weekend.

The Board Chairman, Ben Abdallah Banda was accompanied by board members namely Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Masaudu Osman, Ahmed Abdulai Abu and Alhaji Yunus Osman.

The first flight arrived in Tamale Monday dawn.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed