Hajj Board postpones airlift of the last batch of pilgrims

File photo of Hajj pilgrims

The Ghana Hajj Board has announced the postponement of the flight that will convey the last batch of pilgrims from Ghana to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Board communicated that the flight has been scheduled to leave on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Adding that all prospective pilgrims are expected to report to the Hajj Village for check-in formalities on Friday, June 23, 2023.



The Hajj Board stated this through a press release on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, as they apologised for the inconvenience caused to any pilgrim.



"The last flight for this year’s Hajj airlift has been postponed to Friday the day on which prospective pilgrims are expected to report at the Hajj Village for check-in formalities. Departure is scheduled for Saturday.



"The decision was taken at an emergency Hajj Board meeting to ensure that the necessary mop-up is done so no paid-up prospective pilgrim is left behind.

"The Board wishes to apologize to those who might be inconvenienced by the decision which after all will inure to the interest of prospective pilgrims," the statement reads.



The first batch of pilgrims totalling 433 were airlifted from Tamale to Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 9, 2023.



Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.



You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









ABJ/SEA