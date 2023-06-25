1
Hajj Board seeking alternatives to airlift 27 who missed final flights

2023 Hajjiaa2 All 10 flights scheduled to airlift Ghanaian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia have left the country

Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Hajj Board is making efforts to fly some 27 hopeful pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after they couldn’t get spots on the last flight that transported pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj.

According to a report on 3news.com, the last flight to Saudi Arabia successfully arrived in the country with 430 Hajj pilgrims on board.

The Hajj Board delayed the final flight to Jeddah which was originally scheduled to leave Ghana on Thursday to ensure the flight is fully booked.

Unfortunately, the flight became overbooked and 27 people were left behind.

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, who is not happy with this development has stated that though the Hajj is really close, the board is trying everything possible to get an alternative flight for the 27.

