Hajj: Increase Ghana quota – Bagbin to Saudi Ambassador

Discussions centered on strengthening economic and social ties between the two countries

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, has requested that the quota of Ghanaians who perform the yearly Hajj pilgrimage be increased to enable as many of Ghana’s 20 per cent Muslim population to perform the all-important religious imperative as possible.

Speaker Bagbin said this when the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana called on him at Parliament on Thursday, 1 April 2021.



Other discussions centred on strengthening economic and social ties between the two countries.

Also on the front burner was the need to resuscitate the Ghana-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Association to effectuate person-to-person relations between the two countries.