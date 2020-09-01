General News

Half of the antigen test at the airport may be inaccurate - Noguchi

Kotoka International Airport(KIA) has reopened for regular international passenger travel

A Senior Research Fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Dr Kofi Bonney, has downplayed the accuracy of COVID-19 test being conducted at the country’s international airport.

The Kotoka International Airport(KIA) reopened for regular international passenger travel on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



As part of measures to reduce the importation of coronavirus, the government has rolled out a mandatory COVID-19 test for all travellers coming into the country.



The test which costs $150 will be conducted at the airport and will take a maximum of 30 minutes for a passenger to test and also get results.



Reacting to this development, Dr Kofi Bonney revealed to Joy News that about half of the antigen test to be conducted at the airport may be inaccurate.



“Scientifically with the PCR test, within 72 hours, it’s enough. I don’t know why we have to do an antigen test which is less sensitive upon arrival. If we look at the tests that have been done over the years, we have a varying sensitivity percentage between 34% to around 80%.

“So if you are looking at these figures that means about half of the people who will take anti-gen tests, the results may not be correct,” he said.



Meanwhile, children below five years will be excused from the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival.



KIA was closed to international passenger traffic about five months ago as part of restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda, has said KIA has recorded a revenue shortfall of over GH¢500 million since the closure of the country’s air borders in March 2020.

