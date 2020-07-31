General News

Hall of Fame: These 19 popular figures are old girls of Mfantsiman

Samira Bawumia, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Ursula Owusu and Nadia are some of the famous people

Mfantsiman Girls also known as Syte is Ghana’s largest female public senior high school.

Established in 1960 by Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah it was formerly known as Saltpond Girls’ Secondary School. The name was changed to Mfantsiman when the District of Saltpond became the District of Mfantsiman District.



According to school history, 70 girls were selected from the Common Entrance Examination to begin the first batch of students with Mrs Beatrice CHINERY as headmistress.



The school’s motto is “Obra Nye Woarbo” which means “Life is what you Make it” with mauve and white as official colours. The school crest features an eagle, straw basket, claw of an eagle and woman seated on on elephant.



The anthem of the school was a Latin song which is still used by KNUST as its anthem. Girls are housed in 6 student’s building namely Butler, Crofie, Chinery, Engman Scotton and Yeboah Houses respectively.



Mfantsiman Girls have a healthy alliance with the boys of Adisadel College known as SANTAMOGA.



Mansyte was the second female school to make an appearance at the finals of the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz in 2016 after Wesley Girls in 1999.



With over 50,000 members, the old student association of the school is one of the largest in Ghana and has a number of local and international chapters. Their prime aim is to give back to the school for the role it played in their lives.



Ghana is blessed to have these 19 women contributing to national growth as old girls of Mfantsiman.



Samira Bawumia







Second Lady of Ghana, Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and Humanitarian.



Shirley Frimpong-Manso







Director and C.E.O of Sparrow Productions

Nadia Buari







Actress



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful







Minister of Communication, lawyer, women’s rights activist and politician.



Caroline Sampson







Radio presenter, TV show host and voice over artist



Yvonne Okoro







Actress and C.E.O of Des Amour Production



Gifty Anti





Ace Broadcaster, Author and Activist



Esi Hammond







National MOGA President and Head of Communications of the Bank of Ghana



Matilda Amissah-Arthur







Caranza Naa Okailey Shooter







Miss Africa, Miss Ghana 2012 and Medical Doctor



Angela Dwamena-Aboagye





Lawyer, gender activist, and the Executive Director of The Ark Foundation Ghana



Vida Akoto-Bamfo





Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana (2009 – 2019)



Eazzy







Singer, Rapper and Songwriter



Shatta Michy







Michelle Diamond is a musician, a philanthropist and a businesswoman



Elizabeth Owusua







Lawyer and Nurse



Prof Ivy Ekem







Prof (Mrs) Ivy Adwowa Efiefi Ekem is the current Dean of the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast.



Prof Aba Bentil Andam





From left to right Prof. Esther Sakyi Dawson and-Prof Aba Bentil Andam



Professor Aba A. Bentil Andam is a Ghanaian particle physicist who was President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences from 2017–2019. She is the first Ghanaian female physicist.



Salma Okonkwo







Ghanaian oil, gas entrepreneur and millionaire



H.E Mrs Jennifer Lartey







Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway



H.E. Mrs Jane Gasu Aheto





