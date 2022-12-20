Hannah Bissiw is the same person we know - Mimi Duah

Deputy National Women’s Organiser of NPP, Mimi Duah

Source: NPP COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

The Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the ruling political party, N.P.P, Hon Mimi Duah on Sunday, 18 December upon her chain of political engagements at Bono East and Ashanti Region still made time to attend an orientation section organized by the Kwadaso Constituency Women’s Organizer, Madam Jenet Awuah.

During her Media engagement, a journalist asked if the re-election of Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw as the National Women's Organiser for the opposition NDC poses any threat to Madam Kate Gyamfuah.



Hon Mimi Duah replied, “Our mother Kate Gyamfuah worked against the same person during the last election. We all witnessed her abysmal performance as a failed national women organizer for NDC and a Parliamentary candidate for Tano North.”



Her constituency even rejected her, it is only the NDC that Ghanaians as of today know they are not a better alternative that will re-elect Dr. Bissiw to marshal women. She is the same old Bissiw we know “Dada no a”.



Obaatanpa Kate Gyamfuah as she is affectionately known by all has demonstrated great leadership in leading the NPP Women’s Wing across the nation. Statistics rightly prove women's votes increased in the last election which made the NPP government to retained political power. NPP Women and women in Ghana know what is good for their children's future and it is better with the NPP.



Obaatanpa Kate Gyamfuah through her ambition to get in touch with every woman in NPP has authorized all constituency women to organize an orientation workshop for all polling station women organizers in their constituencies.



When Hon Mimi Duah was speaking to the polling station executives gathered, she humbly extended greetings from the party's national executives, especially the National Women's Organizer.

She wished them a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year ahead of 2023.



She further thanked them for showing up in their numbers to listen to what their leaders had to tell them and also to acquire knowledge to help the constituency women organizer and other executives to achieve the target of the party which is to Break the 8!



She encouraged them to continue working harder for the sake of the party and talk to their community members about policies of the NPP government that have helped the poor in society. She further asserted that the party can only fulfill the Ghanaian's expectations and individual needs if only the party stays in power for a longer period.



“Let’s all work hard to support our Constituency women organizer by talking about the party’s programs and policies to our neighbors, the party cannot satisfy everybody at the same time unless we work hard to keep the party in power for a longer period. You did not get the positions by chance, the people trust and voted for you or gave you the mandate with the other executives to win political power.”



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency, Hon Dr. Kingsley Nyako, the constituency executives, and many more dignitaries attended the program to empower and support the women in the constituency. Some media houses were also there to capture the event.